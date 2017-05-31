Overview of Dr. John Beyer, MD

Dr. John Beyer, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from Duke University and is affiliated with Duke University Hospital.



Dr. Beyer works at Duke Behavioral Health Broad Street in Durham, NC with other offices in Rock Hill, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Adjustment Disorder and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.