Dr. John Bibb, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Bibb, MD
Dr. John Bibb, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.
Arizona Oncology Associates2222 E Highland Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 277-4868
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing Dr. who has a great & understanding bedside manner. Listens well. Offers helpful medical recommendations. Highly recommend to family, friends & others.
About Dr. John Bibb, MD
- Hematology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1881733889
Education & Certifications
- University Of New Mexico|University of New Mexico / Main Campus
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bibb has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bibb has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bibb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bibb speaks Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Bibb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bibb.
