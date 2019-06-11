Dr. John Bierly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bierly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Bierly, MD
Overview of Dr. John Bierly, MD
Dr. John Bierly, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical.
Dr. Bierly's Office Locations
Southeast Eye Specialists Pllc7268 Jarnigan Rd Ste 200, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 508-7337Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Insurance Carriers:
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan

Ratings & Reviews
I am so pleased with the surgery and the results. Dr. Bierly and the entire staff are so caring.
About Dr. John Bierly, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1831193515
Education & Certifications
- U Calif/Proctor Fnd
- Ny Eye and Ear
- Roosevelt Hosp
- Weill Cornell Medical
- Ophthalmology
