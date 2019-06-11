See All Ophthalmologists in Chattanooga, TN
Dr. John Bierly, MD

Ophthalmology
4.0 (16)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Bierly, MD

Dr. John Bierly, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical.

Dr. Bierly works at SouthEast Eye in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract Removal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bierly's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southeast Eye Specialists Pllc
    7268 Jarnigan Rd Ste 200, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 508-7337
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cataract Removal Surgery
Cataract
Senile Cataracts
Cataract Removal Surgery
Cataract
Senile Cataracts

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cataract Removal Surgery
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Senile Cataracts
Astigmatism
B-Scan Ultrasound
Blindness
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Eye Test
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 11, 2019
    I am so pleased with the surgery and the results. Dr. Bierly and the entire staff are so caring.
    Dorothy Land in Apison, TN — Jun 11, 2019
    Photo: Dr. John Bierly, MD
    About Dr. John Bierly, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831193515
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Calif/Proctor Fnd
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Ny Eye and Ear
    Residency
    Internship
    • Roosevelt Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Weill Cornell Medical
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Bierly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bierly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bierly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bierly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bierly has seen patients for Cataract Removal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bierly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bierly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bierly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bierly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bierly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

