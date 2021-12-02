Dr. John Bilezikian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bilezikian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Bilezikian, MD
Overview of Dr. John Bilezikian, MD
Dr. John Bilezikian, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with New York &amp; Presbyterian Hospitals-Columbia Campus
Dr. Bilezikian works at
Dr. Bilezikian's Office Locations
CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion180 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bilezikian and his office staff are second to none. The physical layout of the office can be a little confusing but that's really just the first time. Dr. Bilezikian took an in ordinate amount of time listening to my complicated and unique history and completely but my mind at ease that we would figure it out together. Dr. Bilezikian is everything a doctor should be and reminded me what I need from my other providers and may have been living without.
About Dr. John Bilezikian, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1275600975
Education & Certifications
- New York &amp;amp; Presbyterian Hospitals-Columbia Campus
- New York-Presbyterian Hospital
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bilezikian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bilezikian accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bilezikian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bilezikian speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bilezikian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bilezikian.
