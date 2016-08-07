See All Pediatricians in Kansas City, MO
Dr. John Billharz, MD

Pediatrics
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Billharz, MD

Dr. John Billharz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health and Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road.

Dr. Billharz works at Thrive Pediatrics in Kansas City, MO with other offices in Liberty, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lily Nguyen, DO
Dr. Lily Nguyen, DO
0.0 (0)
Dr. Aaron Mayer, DO
Dr. Aaron Mayer, DO
4.9 (8)
Dr. Lisa Avery, MD
Dr. Lisa Avery, MD
5.0 (2)
These providers are on the medical staff of North Kansas City Hospital.

Dr. Billharz's Office Locations

    Thrive Pediatrics
    9151 NE 81st Ter Ste 240, Kansas City, MO 64158 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 977-3291
    Priority Care Pediatrics LLC
    1540 NE 96th St, Liberty, MO 64068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 412-2900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
  • Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Counseling
Fever
Cough
Diabetes Counseling
Fever
Cough

Diabetes Counseling
Fever
Cough
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Reaction
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Asthma
Asthma in Children
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Bladder Infection
Bronchiolitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Burn Injuries
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Cellulitis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Sinusitis
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diarrhea
Dry Skin
Dysentery
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Esophagitis
Fever-Induced Seizure
Foot Sprain
Fungal Nail Infection
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Hypoglycemia
Hypothyroidism
Impetigo
Infant Care
Infections
Influenza (Flu)
Injuries
Insomnia
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Motion Sickness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Neonatal Care
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Diseases
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pinworm
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Proteinuria
Pulmonary Disease
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Second-Degree Burns
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinusitis
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Swimmer's Ear
Swine Flu
Tension Headache
Torticollis
Urinary Incontinence
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Well Baby Care
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 07, 2016
    Dr Billharz is the best doctor that I have ever seen! He is so good with the children that he cares for. We never feel like just another number in the bunch. He remembers our children and things going on with them without pulling up the chart. He is compassionate and takes time to explain and answer any questions or concerns about the child's health. We drive a hour to see him and will continue to do so.
    JPetty in Kansas City, MO — Aug 07, 2016
    About Dr. John Billharz, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144458514
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Childrens Mercy Hospitals and Clinics
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Billharz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Billharz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Billharz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Billharz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Billharz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Billharz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Billharz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Billharz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

