Dr. John Billharz, MD
Overview of Dr. John Billharz, MD
Dr. John Billharz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health and Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road.
Dr. Billharz's Office Locations
Thrive Pediatrics9151 NE 81st Ter Ste 240, Kansas City, MO 64158 Directions (816) 977-3291
Priority Care Pediatrics LLC1540 NE 96th St, Liberty, MO 64068 Directions (816) 412-2900
Hospital Affiliations
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
- Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Billharz is the best doctor that I have ever seen! He is so good with the children that he cares for. We never feel like just another number in the bunch. He remembers our children and things going on with them without pulling up the chart. He is compassionate and takes time to explain and answer any questions or concerns about the child's health. We drive a hour to see him and will continue to do so.
About Dr. John Billharz, MD
- Pediatrics
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1144458514
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Mercy Hospitals and Clinics
- Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med
- Pediatrics
