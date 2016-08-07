Overview of Dr. John Billharz, MD

Dr. John Billharz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health and Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road.



Dr. Billharz works at Thrive Pediatrics in Kansas City, MO with other offices in Liberty, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.