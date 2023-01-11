Overview

Dr. John Binhlam, MD is a Dermatologist in Brentwood, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Williamson Medical Center.



Dr. Binhlam works at Advanced Skin and Laser Center in Brentwood, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Acne, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.