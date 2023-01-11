Dr. John Binhlam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Binhlam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Binhlam, MD
Overview
Dr. John Binhlam, MD is a Dermatologist in Brentwood, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Williamson Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Advanced Skin and Laser Center1649 Westgate Cir Ste 200, Brentwood, TN 37027 Directions (239) 595-8411
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Williamson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Efficient checkin/checkout processes, friendly staff and clean, modern state of art facility. Dr Binhlam offers outstanding experience and expertise!
About Dr. John Binhlam, MD
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1467596080
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University School Of Med
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Binhlam has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Acne, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Binhlam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Binhlam speaks Vietnamese.
265 patients have reviewed Dr. Binhlam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Binhlam.
