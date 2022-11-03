Dr. John Birbari Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Birbari Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Birbari Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Birbari Jr, MD
Dr. John Birbari Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Birbari Jr works at
Dr. Birbari Jr's Office Locations
Fort Worth Office1325 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 720, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 348-9222
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Terrific surgeon! great communicator and cares
About Dr. John Birbari Jr, MD
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1750590485
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Birbari Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Birbari Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Birbari Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Birbari Jr works at
Dr. Birbari Jr has seen patients for Incisional Hernia, Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic and Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Birbari Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Birbari Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Birbari Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Birbari Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Birbari Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.