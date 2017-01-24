Dr. John Bishay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bishay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Bishay, MD is an Urology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Columbus Community Hospital and Methodist Hospital.
Urology Center Pcthe111 S 90th St, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 397-9800
Radiology At Lauritzen Outpatient Center4014 Leavenworth St, Omaha, NE 68105 Directions (402) 559-4292
Columbus Plastic Surgery4508 38th St Ste 210, Columbus, NE 68601 Directions (402) 562-8114
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
- Columbus Community Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Bishay is so amazing!!! He is very knowledgeable and is out for the best interest of the patient which is great to have! I HIGHLY recommend him!
- Urology
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
- Urology
Dr. Bishay has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bishay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bishay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bishay has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bishay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bishay. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bishay.
