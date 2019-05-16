Dr. John Bishop, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bishop is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Bishop, MD
Overview of Dr. John Bishop, MD
Dr. John Bishop, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Easley, SC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown.
Dr. Bishop's Office Locations
Upstate Cardiology PA702 N A ST, Easley, SC 29640 Directions (864) 859-9855
Plastic Surgery Associates24 MEMORIAL MEDICAL DR, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 295-4160
Upstate Cardiology114a Hospital Dr, Simpsonville, SC 29681 Directions (864) 235-7665
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went to this office for some surgeries. They are amazing! Dr Bishop takes the time to listen and make sure he knows exactly the results you are looking for....he makes you feel so comfortable and his nurse is also fantastic. She went above and beyond to help accommodate scheduling my surgery. The results are everything I wanted!! Beautiful work by Dr Bishop! The entire process has been perfect and I highly recommend this practice.
About Dr. John Bishop, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1396714713
Education & Certifications
- Emory U Affil Hosp
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bishop has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bishop accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bishop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bishop has seen patients for Gynecomastia, Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Breast Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bishop on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bishop. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bishop.
