Dr. John Bittl, MD
Dr. John Bittl, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala.
AdventHealth Medical Group - Heart Care at Central Ocala125 SW 11th St, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 354-9000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Ocala
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
A few years back Dr. Bittl put a couple of stents into me and never felt better. Later on my wife went under anesthesia for a Cardiac Catheterization because she was told her carotid artery was plugged and they needed scraping. Dr. Bittl's results proved them wrong. Years later she still doesn't need a scraping.
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1952406183
Education & Certifications
- Brigham Womens Hospital
- University Of California Los Angeles
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Bittl has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bittl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bittl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bittl has seen patients for Heart Disease and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bittl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Bittl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bittl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bittl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bittl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.