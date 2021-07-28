Overview of Dr. John Bittl, MD

Dr. John Bittl, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala.



Dr. Bittl works at AdventHealth Medical Group - Heart Care at Central Ocala in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.