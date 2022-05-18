Overview

Dr. John Blackman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Blackman works at OhioHealth Endocrinology Physicians in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes Type 2 and Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.