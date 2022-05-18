Dr. John Blackman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blackman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Blackman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Blackman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Blackman works at
Locations
-
1
Ohiohealth Endocrinology Physicians4882 E Main St Ste 210, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 566-0610
Hospital Affiliations
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blackman?
I really enjoyed my first appointment getting acquainted. He was patient, kind and very informative regarding my thyroid and type 2 diabetes. Left feeling inspired and motivated going forward with my care plan. I feel truly blessed to have found him go care for me.
About Dr. John Blackman, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1174694749
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago
- Cleveland Clin Hosp
- UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blackman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blackman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blackman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blackman works at
Dr. Blackman has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes Type 2 and Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blackman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Blackman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blackman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blackman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blackman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.