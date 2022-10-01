Dr. John Blair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Blair, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Blair, MD
Dr. John Blair, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lakewood, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital, St. Anthony Hospital and St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Blair works at
Dr. Blair's Office Locations
Puget Sound Orthopaedics - Lakewood7308 Bridgeport Way W Ste 201, Lakewood, WA 98499 Directions (253) 582-7257
Puget Sound Orthopaedics1724 West Union Ave Ste 100, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 830-5200
Puget Sound Orthopaedics - Gig Harbor2727 Hollycroft St Ste 410, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Directions (253) 358-4002
Hospital Affiliations
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
- St. Anthony Hospital
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- ODS Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Blair is WONDERFUL doctor. He is knowledgeable and experienced!! I trust him and that’s important!! Also, his nurse April is great and so helpful! I truly appreciate Dr. Blair and his staff!
About Dr. John Blair, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota Medical Center
- University Ca San Diego Med Center
- UCSD Med Ctr
- University of Chicago
- Cornell Univ
