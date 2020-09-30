Dr. Blake accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. John Blake, MD
Overview
Dr. John Blake, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Ooltewah, TN.
Dr. Blake works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ooltewah Office4957 Swinyar Dr Ste 101, Ooltewah, TN 37363 Directions (423) 362-7777
-
2
Chattanooga Office2339 McCallie Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 698-0850
-
3
Athens Office705 Cook Dr Ste 203, Athens, TN 37303 Directions (423) 744-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- 1st Medical Network
- AARP
- American General
- American International Group (AIG)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Community Health Choice
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blake?
I've only seen Dr. Blake twice. First visit, he was pleasant, professional, listened to my issues, and replaced the prescription I needed from a former doctor while suggesting upcoming treatments. Yesterday he did a lumbar epidural on me that hurt so little and was over so fast I couldn't quite believe it. When he spoke to me before the procedure, which I was nervous about, he was smiling, upbeat and reassuring. I like him, feel comfortable trusting him to treat me, and am surprised at the very negative reviews here. The staff were all pleasant and most were friendly. My only complaint was that some staff had masks that didn't fit properly and were either falling off their noses or in some cases were down around their chins, which meant they weren't protecting anyone. I'm a high risk for COVID and feel everyone in a medical environment should be rigorously careful. That said, I will still continue to get treatment here.
About Dr. John Blake, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1629290689
Education & Certifications
- Carraway Methodist Medical Center, Birmingham, Al
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blake works at
Dr. Blake has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blake on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Blake. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blake.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blake, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blake appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.