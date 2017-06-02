Dr. John Blaney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blaney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Blaney, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Blaney, MD
Dr. John Blaney, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Templeton, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Twin Cities Community Hospital.
Dr. Blaney's Office Locations
Associated Surgeons of San Luis Obispo292 Posada Ln Ste C, Templeton, CA 93465 Directions (805) 434-3133
Hospital Affiliations
- Twin Cities Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CenCal Health
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Blaney is a professional but most of all a doctor who cares about his patients with much empathy . I am so thankful to have Dr. Blaney for my Doctor.
About Dr. John Blaney, MD
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1063594059
Education & Certifications
- Fairview Health System
- Creighton University School of Medicine
- General Surgery
Dr. Blaney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blaney accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blaney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blaney has seen patients for Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blaney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Blaney speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Blaney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blaney.
