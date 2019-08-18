Dr. John Bloom Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bloom Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Bloom Jr, MD
Dr. John Bloom Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oakland Park, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point and Holy Cross Hospital.
Gastroenterology Assoc PA5301 N Dixie Hwy Ste 202, Oakland Park, FL 33334 Directions (954) 771-9920
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Imperial Point
- Holy Cross Hospital
He is an awesome doctor. Very thorough in his examinations and testing. Takes time to explain treatment options and refers to other doctors if necessary. Dr. Bloom is very nice and very compassionate. He and his office staff take very good care of their patients. I recommend him and believe he is one of the best in his field.
About Dr. John Bloom Jr, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1780656371
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
