Dr. John Bogdasarian, MD
Overview of Dr. John Bogdasarian, MD
Dr. John Bogdasarian, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fitchburg, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus.
Dr. Bogdasarian's Office Locations
Ent Associates33 Electric Ave, Fitchburg, MA 01420 Directions (978) 342-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Bogdasarian, MD
- General Surgery
- 53 years of experience
- English, French
- 1265429617
Education & Certifications
- U Hosp
- Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Bogdasarian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bogdasarian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bogdasarian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bogdasarian has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bogdasarian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bogdasarian speaks French.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bogdasarian. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bogdasarian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bogdasarian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bogdasarian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.