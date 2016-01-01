Overview of Dr. John Bogdasarian, MD

Dr. John Bogdasarian, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fitchburg, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus.



Dr. Bogdasarian works at Ent Associates in Fitchburg, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.