Overview

Dr. John Bolla, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Palm Coast, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OTTAWA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Palm Coast and Adventhealth Daytona Beach.



Dr. Bolla works at AdventHealth Medical Group at Daytona Beach in Palm Coast, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.