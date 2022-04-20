See All General Surgeons in New Orleans, LA
Dr. John Bolton, MD

General Surgery
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Bolton, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.

Dr. Bolton works at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Pancreatic Cancer, Esophageal Cancer and Peritoneal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ochsner Clinic Foundation
    1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 842-4070

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Ochsner Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pancreatic Cancer
Esophageal Cancer
Peritoneal Cancer
Treatment frequency



Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Drainage of Pleural Cavity With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Apr 20, 2022
    My visit with the office and hospital was great and professional and well inform. A+ for nurse Kim Dr Bolton nurse she is doing a wonderful job. We love seeing her at the clinic she is so friendly and caring. Dr Bolton did a great job on my surgery.
    David Buquoi — Apr 20, 2022
    About Dr. John Bolton, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English
    • 1154389039
    Education & Certifications

    • Lahey Clinic Foundation | Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
    • Lsu Medical Center/Charity Hospital
    • Charity Hospital/ Louisiana State University - New Orleans, LA
    • Louisiana State University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Bolton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bolton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bolton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bolton works at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. View the full address on Dr. Bolton’s profile.

    Dr. Bolton has seen patients for Pancreatic Cancer, Esophageal Cancer and Peritoneal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bolton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bolton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bolton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bolton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bolton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

