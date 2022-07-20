Overview of Dr. John Bomalaski, MD

Dr. John Bomalaski, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Holmes Regional Medical Center, Palm Bay Hospital, Parrish Medical Center and Viera Hospital.



Dr. Bomalaski works at Health First Cancer Institute in Melbourne, FL with other offices in Merritt Island, FL and Titusville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Cervix, Colposcopy and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.