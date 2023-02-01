Dr. John Bonino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bonino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Bonino, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Bonino, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.
University of Kansas Hospital10720 Nall Ave, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 574-7675
Medical Pavilion2000 Olathe Ste Pod, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Kansas Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I'm thankful that Dr. John Bonino was scheduled to perform my colonoscopy. One of the nurses remarked that he was really good. Because I've had 20+ colonoscopies, I mistakenly believed that I needed yearly colonoscopies. (13 years earlier, a KU doctor - no longer listed - wanted to section my colon & send me home with a bag which I refused.) Dr. Bonino stated that because of my age & extensive medical history, he didn't recommend a colonoscopy. However, he said it was my choice because I had already done the clean-out. I was extremely grateful to learn that I could avoid the colonoscopy. If anyone needs a colonoscopy Dr. Bonino is my recommendation. Thank you, Dr. Bonino!
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
