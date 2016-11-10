See All Ophthalmologists in Soddy Daisy, TN
Dr. John Bonner, MD

Ophthalmology
4.7 (230)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Bonner, MD

Dr. John Bonner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Soddy Daisy, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine|University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.

Dr. Bonner works at Complete Eye Care, P.C. in Soddy Daisy, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Nearsightedness, Astigmatism and Farsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bonner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Complete Eye Care, P.C.
    9453 DAYTON PIKE, Soddy Daisy, TN 37379 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 220-4078

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Erlinger Baroness Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Nearsightedness
Astigmatism
Farsightedness
Nearsightedness
Astigmatism
Farsightedness

Treatment frequency



Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Accidental Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Adult Strabismus Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Antifungal Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Aphakia Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Argon Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Argon Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Astigmatic Keratotomy Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bacterial Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Binocular Vision Disorder Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Cornea Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharochalasis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chemical Burn - Eyes Chevron Icon
Chronic Eye Diseases Chevron Icon
Clear Lens Extraction Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Congenital Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Disorders Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Convergence Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Flash Burns Chevron Icon
Corneal Scar Chevron Icon
Dacryocystectomy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetes-Like Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes-Like Retinal Edema Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Exam Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dilatation Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Injection Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Eye Muscle Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Paresis Chevron Icon
Eye Patch Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Strain Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Eczema Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Eyelid Lesions Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Giant Papillary Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Glaucoma - Iridogoniodysgenesia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Medical Therapy Chevron Icon
Hazy Vision Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intraocular Lens Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Iridotomy Chevron Icon
Iritis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Laser Cataract Surgery Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Low Vision Chevron Icon
Macular Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Monofixation Syndrome Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Convergence Spasm Chevron Icon
Ocular Inflammation (Uveitis) Treatment Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ophthalmic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Ophthalmoplegia Chevron Icon
Optic Nerve Disorder Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pediatric Strabismus Chevron Icon
Poor Color Vision Chevron Icon
Primary Open Angle Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Prism Lenses Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Punctal Plug Insertion Chevron Icon
Reading Disorders Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Refractive Error Chevron Icon
Refractive Eye Disorders Chevron Icon
Refractive Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Repair of Lid Retraction Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Edema Chevron Icon
Retinal Migraine Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Scarring Chevron Icon
Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Severe Myopia Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Strabismus Examination Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Strabismus-Like Double Vision Chevron Icon
Tear Drainage Surgery Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
Visual Aura Chevron Icon
Visual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Visual Field Loss Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Vitreous Surgery Chevron Icon
Watering Eyes Chevron Icon
YAG Iridotomy Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Capsulotomy Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of Tennessee
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • POMCO Group
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Principal Life
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 230 ratings
    Patient Ratings (230)
    5 Star
    (196)
    4 Star
    (21)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John Bonner, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1831151216
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Univ. of Tennessee-COM, Chattanooga Unit
    Medical Education
    • University of South Alabama / College of Medicine|University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine
