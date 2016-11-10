Overview of Dr. John Bonner, MD

Dr. John Bonner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Soddy Daisy, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine|University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.



Dr. Bonner works at Complete Eye Care, P.C. in Soddy Daisy, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Nearsightedness, Astigmatism and Farsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.