Dr. John Booker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Booker, MD
Dr. John Booker, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in El Dorado, AR. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Medical Center Of South Arkansas.
Dr. Booker's Office Locations
South Arkansas Womens Clinic Plc.706 W Grove St, El Dorado, AR 71730 Directions (870) 863-8444
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical Center Of South Arkansas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The nurse that assists him in the office isn’t the friendliest but he’s a straight to the point kinda guy. I haven’t had any issues with him as of yet
About Dr. John Booker, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Booker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Booker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Booker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Booker has seen patients for Hysteroscopy and Hysterectomy - Open , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Booker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Booker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Booker.
