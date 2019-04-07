Overview of Dr. John Booker, MD

Dr. John Booker, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in El Dorado, AR. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Medical Center Of South Arkansas.



Dr. Booker works at South Arkansas Womens Clinic in El Dorado, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Hysteroscopy and Hysterectomy - Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.