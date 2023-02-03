Overview of Dr. John Bordelon, MD

Dr. John Bordelon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.



Dr. Bordelon works at Beaches OBGYN in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.