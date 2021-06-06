Overview of Dr. John Bordiuk, MD

Dr. John Bordiuk, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wellesley Hills, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital, Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, Mount Auburn Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.



Dr. Bordiuk works at Inner Balance Integrative Medicine LLC in Wellesley Hills, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.