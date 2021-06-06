Dr. Bordiuk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Bordiuk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Bordiuk, MD
Dr. John Bordiuk, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wellesley Hills, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital, Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, Mount Auburn Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Dr. Bordiuk works at
Dr. Bordiuk's Office Locations
Inner Balance Integrative Medicine LLC65 Walnut St Ste 380, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 Directions (781) 239-9900
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Mount Auburn Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bordiuk used to be WONDERFUL when it come to practicing the Art of Medicine. Fabulously intuitive and attentive. Some things have changed since he opened his private practice. (see the additional review). I have had issues getting referrals outside of network and also treatment. I still believe in Dr. B. and hope he finds it in his heart to cultivate his gifts - his ability to practice the art of medicine above and beyond the business of medicine.
About Dr. John Bordiuk, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1568571396
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health And Science University
- Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg
Dr. Bordiuk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bordiuk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bordiuk works at
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Bordiuk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bordiuk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bordiuk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bordiuk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.