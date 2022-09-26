See All Ophthalmologists in White Plains, NY
Dr. John Bortz, MD

Ophthalmology
3.3 (16)
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Bortz, MD

Dr. John Bortz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint John's Riverside Hospital and Westchester Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Bell's Palsy, Ectropion of Eyelid and Entropion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bortz's Office Locations

    811 N Broadway, White Plains, NY 10603 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 686-0006

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint John's Riverside Hospital
  • Westchester Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bell's Palsy
Ectropion of Eyelid
Entropion
Bell's Palsy
Ectropion of Eyelid
Entropion

Bell's Palsy
Ectropion of Eyelid
Entropion
Eyelid Surgery
Blocked Tear Duct
Eyelid Disorders
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
B-Scan Ultrasound
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharoplasty
Blepharorrhaphy
Blindness
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Chronic Sinusitis
Conjunctivoplasty
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Corneal Diseases
Dacryocystorhinostomy
Diabetes Type 2
Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Dry Eyes
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Floaters
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Keratitis
Lazy Eye
Lipid Disorders
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Obesity
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Tear Duct Surgery
Thyroid Goiter
Trichiasis
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Abnormal Thyroid
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Endophthalmitis
Acute Sinusitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Adhesive Capsulitis
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Anemia
Anisocoria
Anxiety
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Biopsy of Cornea
Black Eye
Blepharitis
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Cellulitis
Chronic Dacryoadenitis
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Contusion of the Eyeball
Cornea Surgery
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Ulcer
Dacryoadenectomy
Dacryoadenitis
Dacryocystostomy or Dacryocystotomy
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Cataracts
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Endophthalmitis
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enucleation of Eye
Esotropia
Essential Tremor
Excision of Chalazion
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea
Exophoria
Exotropia
Extraocular Muscle Surgery
Eye Test
Eyelid Spasm
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Glaucoma
Gout
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Herpetic Keratitis
Heterophoria
Hypercalcemia
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Iridocyclitis
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Keratoconus
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malnutrition
Marfan Syndrome
Mechanical Strabismus
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Ocular Hypertension
Ocular Prosthetics
Ocular Surface Reconstruction
Optic Neuritis
Orbit Evisceration
Orbital Cellulitis
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Overweight
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye
Paralytic Strabismus
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pinguecula
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Presbyopia
Prostatitis
Pterygium
Purpura
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Raynaud's Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Hemangioma
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinoblastoma
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Rosacea
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sarcoidosis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Strabismus
Strabismus Surgery
Testicular Dysfunction
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 26, 2022
    Dr Bortz is a highly trained professional in his specialty. He was able to correct my tearing problem with a surgical procedure. He was wonderful to work with and is a very caring physician. Silvana, his front office person, is lovely and always tries to be accommodating. I’ve recommended Dr. Bortz to many people who were equally satisfied.
    Gail B. — Sep 26, 2022
    About Dr. John Bortz, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1942251095
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Albany Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    • New York Medical College
    Internship
    • St Lukes Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Ophthalmology
    Dr. Bortz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bortz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bortz has seen patients for Bell's Palsy, Ectropion of Eyelid and Entropion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bortz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bortz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bortz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bortz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bortz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

