Dr. Bortz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Bortz, MD
Overview of Dr. John Bortz, MD
Dr. John Bortz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint John's Riverside Hospital and Westchester Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Bell's Palsy, Ectropion of Eyelid and Entropion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bortz's Office Locations
- 1 811 N Broadway, White Plains, NY 10603 Directions (914) 686-0006
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Saint John's Riverside Hospital
- Westchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Bortz?
Dr Bortz is a highly trained professional in his specialty. He was able to correct my tearing problem with a surgical procedure. He was wonderful to work with and is a very caring physician. Silvana, his front office person, is lovely and always tries to be accommodating. I’ve recommended Dr. Bortz to many people who were equally satisfied.
About Dr. John Bortz, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 44 years of experience
- English, French
- 1942251095
Education & Certifications
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- New York Medical College
- St Lukes Hosp
- Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Ophthalmology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bortz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bortz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bortz has seen patients for Bell's Palsy, Ectropion of Eyelid and Entropion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bortz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bortz speaks French.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bortz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bortz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bortz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bortz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.