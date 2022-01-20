Dr. Scott Boswell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boswell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Boswell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Boswell, MD is a Dermatologist in Fresno, CA.
Dr. Boswell works at
Locations
Boswell Dermatology5701 N WEST AVE, Fresno, CA 93711 Directions (406) 238-2560
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Regional Medical Center
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boswell?
First time here and a wonderful experience! Dr Boswell thoroughly checks you out and takes the time to explain everything to you and your options, I will be his patient from here on out, good job Doc!
About Dr. Scott Boswell, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1295936961
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boswell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boswell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boswell has seen patients for Skin Discoloration, Seborrheic Keratosis and Excision of Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boswell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Boswell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boswell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boswell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boswell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.