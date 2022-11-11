Dr. John Bosworth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bosworth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Bosworth, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Uniformed Services University Of Health Sciences, Bethesda, MD and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center and Suburban Hospital.
Siegel , Bosworth and Sorensen Division (CADENT)15204 Omega Dr Ste 310, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (240) 361-9000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Siegel and Bosworth Ear Nose and Throat Center P.A.15235 Shady Grove Rd Ste 100, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (240) 361-9000
Surgery Center Of Rockville2 Choke Cherry Rd Ste 125, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 330-8170
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
- Suburban Hospital
Dr.John Bosworth is an exceptional Doctor.He is truly very knowledgeable,caring and has a wonderful bedside manner. He makes sure that the patient has plenty of time to ask questions and I never felt rushed even though he has a busy schedule. Dr.Bosworth did all the necessary exams and procedures to get the proper diagnosis and explains the treatment plan in detail.I really appreciate his in depth explanations! The entire staff is very professional and pleasant and go out of their way to make you feel comfortable!Booking appointments is easy and I would highly recommend this practice without any hesitation! If I could give 10 stars then I would but it wasn’t an option!!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English
- National Naval Medical Center
- National Naval Med Center
- Uniformed Services University Of Health Sciences, Bethesda, MD
- University of Maryland, College Park
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Bosworth has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bosworth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bosworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bosworth has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bosworth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Bosworth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bosworth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bosworth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bosworth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.