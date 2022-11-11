Overview of Dr. John Bosworth, MD

Dr. John Bosworth, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Uniformed Services University Of Health Sciences, Bethesda, MD and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center and Suburban Hospital.



Dr. Bosworth works at The Centers For Advanced ENT Care in Rockville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.