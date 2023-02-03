Overview of Dr. John Bottros, MD

Dr. John Bottros, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ|Upstate Medical University/ College of Health Professions and is affiliated with Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton, Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital, OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center and SwedishAmerican Hospital.



Dr. Bottros works at OrthoIllinois Injury Express in Rockford, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Limb Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.