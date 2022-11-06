See All Dermatologists in Allentown, PA
Dr. John Brady, DO

Dermatology
4.7 (26)
Call for new patient details
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Brady, DO is a Dermatologist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - 17th Street, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, St. Luke's Hospital - Allentown Campus and St. Luke’s Sacred Heart Campus .

Dr. Brady works at Dermatology and Skin Cancer Center PC in Allentown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Carcinoma in Situ of Skin, Contact Dermatitis and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology and Skin Cancer Center PC
    798 Hausman Rd Ste 310, Allentown, PA 18104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 432-0200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - 17th Street
  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
  • St. Luke's Hospital - Allentown Campus
  • St. Luke’s Sacred Heart Campus 

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basosquamous Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Erysipelas Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Infundibulocystic Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nevoid Basal Cell Carcinoma Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nodular Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Noduloulcerative Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pigmented Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Superficial Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. John Brady, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548257546
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New England Med Center
    Residency
    • National Naval Medical Center
    Internship
    • Naval Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • LA SALLE UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brady has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brady has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brady works at Dermatology and Skin Cancer Center PC in Allentown, PA. View the full address on Dr. Brady’s profile.

    Dr. Brady has seen patients for Carcinoma in Situ of Skin, Contact Dermatitis and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brady on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Brady. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brady.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brady, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brady appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

