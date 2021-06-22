See All Ophthalmologists in Cedar Park, TX
Dr. John Branch, MD

Ophthalmology
3.6 (20)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. John Branch, MD

Dr. John Branch, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cedar Park, TX. They completed their residency with University of South Florida / College of Medicine

Dr. Branch works at Vision Center of Texas PA in Cedar Park, TX with other offices in Temple, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Conjunctival Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Branch's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vision Center of Texas PA
    1130 Cottonwood Creek Trl Ste D4, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 551-5500
  2. 2
    Texas Vision Austin Chang M.D.
    5258 S 31st St, Temple, TX 76502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 551-5500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
  • Ascension Seton Northwest
  • Ascension Seton Williamson
  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • FirstCare Health Plans
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Opticare
    • Principal Life
    • Scott & White Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jun 22, 2021
    Doctor Branch is great! Knowledgeable, patient, answered all of my questions. My eye procedure went very well. Staff is professional and caring. Couldn't be happier.
    Sandra Teitelbaum — Jun 22, 2021
    Photo: Dr. John Branch, MD
    About Dr. John Branch, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417142977
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of South Florida / College of Medicine
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Branch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Branch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Branch has seen patients for Conjunctival Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Branch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Branch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Branch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Branch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Branch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

