Dr. Branch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Branch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Branch, MD
Dr. John Branch, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cedar Park, TX. They completed their residency with University of South Florida / College of Medicine
Dr. Branch works at
Dr. Branch's Office Locations
1
Vision Center of Texas PA1130 Cottonwood Creek Trl Ste D4, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 551-5500
2
Texas Vision Austin Chang M.D.5258 S 31st St, Temple, TX 76502 Directions (512) 551-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Ascension Seton Northwest
- Ascension Seton Williamson
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Opticare
- Principal Life
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Branch is great! Knowledgeable, patient, answered all of my questions. My eye procedure went very well. Staff is professional and caring. Couldn't be happier.
About Dr. John Branch, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1417142977
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Branch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Branch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Branch has seen patients for Conjunctival Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Branch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Branch speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Branch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Branch.
