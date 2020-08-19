Dr. John Brandt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brandt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Brandt, MD
Overview
Dr. John Brandt, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hot Springs National Park, AR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs.
Locations
Arkansas Gastroenterology151 McGowan Ct, Hot Springs National Park, AR 71913 Directions (501) 625-7727
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After reading all the negative reviews I was very hesitant to go into my appointment today. But once I was there everyone was so professional so kind And very attentive to my needs. I would highly recommend this doctors office and all the professional people in it.
About Dr. John Brandt, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brandt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brandt accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brandt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brandt works at
Dr. Brandt has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brandt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Brandt. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brandt.
