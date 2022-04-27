Overview

Dr. John Brazill, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield.



Dr. Brazill works at Kevin D. Trinh M.d. & John L. Brazill M.d. in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.