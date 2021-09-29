Dr. John Brebbia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brebbia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Brebbia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Brebbia, MD
Dr. John Brebbia, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Olney, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medstar Montgomery Medical Center and Medstar Southern Maryland Hospital Center.
Dr. Brebbia works at
Dr. Brebbia's Office Locations
-
1
Medical Star Partner Fmy Prac/Sgy18109 Prince Philip Dr Ste B100, Olney, MD 20832 Directions (301) 774-8962
-
2
Washington Hospital Center Corporation110 Irving St NW, Washington, DC 20010 Directions (202) 877-7788Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Montgomery Medical Center
- Medstar Southern Maryland Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brebbia?
Dr. Brebbia and his Staff are the Best!
About Dr. John Brebbia, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1821017492
Education & Certifications
- University Buffalo
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brebbia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brebbia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brebbia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brebbia works at
Dr. Brebbia has seen patients for Appendicitis, Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brebbia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brebbia speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Brebbia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brebbia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brebbia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brebbia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.