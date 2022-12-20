See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Rice Lake, WI
Dr. John Brendel, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. John Brendel, MD

Pain Management
4.9 (261)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Brendel, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Rice Lake, WI. They completed their residency with University of Virginia

Dr. Brendel works at Interventional Pain Specialists of Wisconsin in Rice Lake, WI with other offices in Hudson, WI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Interventional Pain Specialists of Wisconsin
    2021 Cenex Dr Unit J, Rice Lake, WI 54868 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (715) 312-4072
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Interventional Pain Specialists of Wisconsin - Hudson Clinic
    411 Stageline Rd Ste 120, Hudson, WI 54016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 274-7828

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Amery Hospital and Clinic
  • Cumberland Healthcare
  • Hudson Hospital and Clinic
  • Marshfield Medical Center Rice Lake
  • Mayo Clinic Health System - Northland in Barron

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anesthesia
Arthritis
Back Pain
Anesthesia
Arthritis
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Medial Branch Block Chevron Icon
Discography Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epidural Injection Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leg Pain
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Nerve Ablation Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sciatica
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Women's Health And Wellness Management Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 261 ratings
    Patient Ratings (261)
    5 Star
    (247)
    4 Star
    (10)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Brendel?

    Dec 20, 2022
    Very pleased with results.
    Thomas K. — Dec 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Brendel, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Brendel, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Brendel to family and friends

    Dr. Brendel's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Brendel

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Brendel, MD.

    About Dr. John Brendel, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Management
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073596052
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Virginia
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Virginia
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Brendel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brendel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brendel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brendel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    261 patients have reviewed Dr. Brendel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brendel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brendel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brendel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. John Brendel, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.