Dr. John Brendese, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brendese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Brendese, MD
Overview of Dr. John Brendese, MD
Dr. John Brendese, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Dr. Brendese works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Brendese's Office Locations
-
1
Joint & Muscle Medical Care332 Lillington Ave, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (877) 825-6894
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brendese?
I was very impressed with how thorough he was. He reassured me several times that he would do all he could to help me feel better. He did spend a lot of time with me asking questions and looking through my history. I am glad I have the right rheumatologist!
About Dr. John Brendese, MD
- Rheumatology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1407841901
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brendese has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brendese accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brendese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brendese works at
Dr. Brendese has seen patients for Limb Pain, Fibromyalgia and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brendese on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Brendese. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brendese.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brendese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brendese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.