Dr. John Brennan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Brennan, MD
Dr. John Brennan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in East Setauket, NY.
Dr. Brennan works at
Dr. Brennan's Office Locations
St. Charles Orthopedics - East Setauket6 Technology Dr Ste 100, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 689-6698Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Orthopedic Associates of Long Island - Riverhead74 Commerce Ave Ste 4, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 689-6698Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
St. Charles Orthopedics325 Meeting House Ln Bldg 1, Southampton, NY 11968 Directions (631) 689-6698
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Charles Hospital
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vytra Health Plans
- Worker's Compensation
Dr Brennan fixed my right rotator cuff 5 years ago and its perfect. Since then I have sent a bunch of friends with the same problem and he has cured every one. Now I needed my left side done and it worked out great. Can't recommend more highly.
About Dr. John Brennan, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- St Lukes Roosevelt Hospital Center
