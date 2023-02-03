Overview of Dr. John Brennan, MD

Dr. John Brennan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in East Setauket, NY.



Dr. Brennan works at Orthopedic Associates Of Long Island in East Setauket, NY with other offices in Riverhead, NY and Southampton, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Joint Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.