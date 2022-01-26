Dr. Brennan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Brennan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Brennan, MD
Dr. John Brennan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas.
They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Adjustment Disorder and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brennan's Office Locations
- 1 7557 Rambler Rd Ste 565, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 824-2273
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Brennan does appreciate a brisk meeting, but so do I! Have your ducks in a row before you have your session. He's not your therapist that you pour your heart out to for an hour and a half. He was respectful, he listened to my concerns, he even referred me out to another doctor for an issue I wanted to explore that he took seriously.
About Dr. John Brennan, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1336123173
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas At Dallas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brennan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brennan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brennan has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Adjustment Disorder and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brennan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Brennan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brennan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brennan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brennan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.