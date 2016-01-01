Dr. John Brinjak, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brinjak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Brinjak, DO
Overview
Dr. John Brinjak, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bothell, WA.
Dr. Brinjak works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
D H Anderson DO10414 Beardslee Blvd, Bothell, WA 98011 Directions (425) 486-0658
-
2
Healthpoint Mobile Dental955 Powell Ave Sw, Renton, WA 98057 Directions (425) 486-0658
-
3
Laboratory Corporation of America3650 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 400, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 391-2020
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brinjak?
About Dr. John Brinjak, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1699335851
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brinjak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brinjak works at
Dr. Brinjak has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brinjak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brinjak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brinjak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.