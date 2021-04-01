Dr. Brinkman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Brinkman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Brinkman, MD
Dr. John Brinkman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Huntington, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adams Memorial Hospital, Dupont Hospital, Kosciusko Community Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana, Parkview Huntington Hospital, Parkview Wabash Hospital, Parkview Whitley Hospital and Woodlawn Hospital.
Dr. Brinkman's Office Locations
Parkview Huntington Hospital2001 Stults Rd, Huntington, IN 46750 Directions (260) 425-5400
Northeast Indiana Urology PC2512 E DuPont Rd Ste 100, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 436-6667
Northeast Indiana Urology PC7900 W Jefferson Blvd Ste 301, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 436-6667
Northeast Indiana Urology PC1000 Provident Dr # D, Warsaw, IN 46580 Directions (260) 436-6667
Parkview Physicians Group Colong and Rectal Surgery11141 Parkview Plaza Dr Ste 320, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (260) 425-5400
Hospital Affiliations
- Adams Memorial Hospital
- Dupont Hospital
- Kosciusko Community Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
- Parkview Huntington Hospital
- Parkview Wabash Hospital
- Parkview Whitley Hospital
- Woodlawn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Encore Health Network
- First Health
- Humana
- Lutheran Preferred
- MDwise
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very very professional. Listens intently to the patient, discusses options for treatment and understands your specific needs. I highly recommend Dr. Brinkman ....he has my highest recommendation!
About Dr. John Brinkman, MD
- Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1881668150
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University Hospital
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brinkman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brinkman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brinkman has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Kidney Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brinkman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Brinkman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brinkman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brinkman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brinkman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.