Overview of Dr. John Brinkman, MD

Dr. John Brinkman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Huntington, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adams Memorial Hospital, Dupont Hospital, Kosciusko Community Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana, Parkview Huntington Hospital, Parkview Wabash Hospital, Parkview Whitley Hospital and Woodlawn Hospital.



Dr. Brinkman works at Parkview Huntington Hospital in Huntington, IN with other offices in Fort Wayne, IN and Warsaw, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Kidney Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.