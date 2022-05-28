See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Des Plaines, IL
Dr. John Broadnax, MD

Pain Medicine
Dr. John Broadnax, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Des Plaines, IL. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and Medical City Lewisville.

Dr. Broadnax works at Millennium Pain Center in Des Plaines, IL with other offices in Evanston, IL, Libertyville, IL and Lewisville, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pain Center at Holy Family
    100 N River Rd, Des Plaines, IL 60016 (847) 813-3350
    Pain Center at St. Francis Medical Center
    355 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL 60202 (847) 316-2896
    Lake County Millennium Pain Center
    1880 W Winchester Rd Ste 101, Libertyville, IL 60048 (847) 281-9543
    Advanced Pain Institute of Texas
    500 W Main St Ste 230, Lewisville, TX 75057 (469) 898-8479

Hospital Affiliations
  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
  • Medical City Lewisville

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Arthritis
Back Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Discography Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Injection Chevron Icon
Facet Block Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Facial Pain Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intradiscal Electrothermic Therapy (IDET) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Nerve Ablation Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Compression Fractures Chevron Icon
Vertebroplasty Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Family Insurance
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.8
    May 28, 2022
    amazing
    Cynthia M. — May 28, 2022
    About Dr. John Broadnax, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • English, Spanish
    • 1457409104
    Education & Certifications

    • Brigham and Women's Hospital
    • Brigham and Women's Hospital
    • Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
    Dr. John Broadnax, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Broadnax is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Broadnax has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Broadnax has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    203 patients have reviewed Dr. Broadnax. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Broadnax.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Broadnax, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Broadnax appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

