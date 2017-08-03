Dr. John Brock, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Brock, DDS
Overview of Dr. John Brock, DDS
Dr. John Brock, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Brock works at
Dr. Brock's Office Locations
Huntington Office3135 16th Street Rd Ste 20, Huntington, WV 25701 Directions (304) 255-1411Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ashland Office2301 Lexington Ave Ste 120, Ashland, KY 41101 Directions (606) 329-2219
Mountain State Oral & Facial Surgery150 Brookshire Ln, Beckley, WV 25801 Directions (681) 254-4044Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Mountain State Oral & Facial Surgery1215 Virginia St E, Charleston, WV 25301 Directions (304) 345-1092Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:30pm
Parkersburg Office417 Grand Park Dr Ste 103, Parkersburg, WV 26105 Directions (304) 834-3905
Vinton Office895 E WASHINGTON AVE, Vinton, VA 24179 Directions (540) 344-7252Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- First Health
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brock?
Very caring and professional. Alerted me to separate problem than the reason for my visit, and took care of it.
About Dr. John Brock, DDS
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Brock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.