Dr. John Brockenbrough, MD
Overview of Dr. John Brockenbrough, MD
Dr. John Brockenbrough, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from St. Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.
Dr. Brockenbrough's Office Locations
EvergreenHealth Ear, Nose & Throat Care12303 NE 130th Ln, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 899-4590
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He performed septoplasty for my 17 year old’s deviated septum last year. I trusted the doctor’s judgement and expertise from the first consultation. He provided options to us and we chose surgery. My son didn’t know what he was missing prior to surgery. He said it was life changing that he can now breathe freely. Dr. Brockenbrough instilled confidence in us from start to finish! I highly recommend!
About Dr. John Brockenbrough, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1134154131
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- Loyola University Medical School
- St. Louis University School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology
