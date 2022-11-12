See All Plastic Surgeons in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. John Brosious, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.4 (20)
Map Pin Small Las Vegas, NV
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. John Brosious, MD

Dr. John Brosious, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with University Medical Center.

Dr. Brosious works at UNLV Medicine in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brosious' Office Locations

  1. 1
    University of Nevada School of Medicine-division of Plastic Surgery
    1707 W Charleston Blvd Ste 190, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 384-6592

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Grafts
Nipple Reconstruction
Breast Reconstruction
Skin Grafts
Nipple Reconstruction
Breast Reconstruction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Excision
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 12, 2022
    I went in for my gender surgery consultation and he was super nice staff was really nice . Very clean office high tech . He will be performing my bottom surgery soon and i am just super happy to have him as my doctor . He is someone who cares about his patents . He is available for all the questions you need . Don't be nervous make sure to ask everything .
    christopher molash — Nov 12, 2022
    Photo: Dr. John Brosious, MD
    About Dr. John Brosious, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386842938
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Brosious, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brosious is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brosious has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brosious has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brosious works at UNLV Medicine in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Brosious’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Brosious. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brosious.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brosious, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brosious appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

