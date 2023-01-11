See All Oncologists in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. John Brown, MD

Oncology
4.6 (48)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. John Brown, MD

Dr. John Brown, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.

Dr. Brown works at Hoag Gynecologic Oncology in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Ovarian Cancer and Vulvar Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brown's Office Locations

    John V Brown MD
    351 Hospital Rd Ste 507, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 642-1361

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 11, 2023
    Dr. Brown is hands down the BEST human and doctor I ever had the pleasure of being a patient to. Two years post super meticulous, tedious, & complicated surgery and I am pain-free and living my best days here on earth. After suffering for over 25 years with severe Endometriosis, Dr. Brown was my last hope for real relief and a chance to follow my dreams without being chained to this chronic illness and how badly it had ravaged my whole world. I don't think I ever got to personally thank him for the incredible job he did with me pre and post-surgery but I at least owe it to him to live my life fully and I am doing very much that. I was finally able to fulfill my childhood dream and become a flight attendant :) I know my insides were a mess, Dr. Brown but thank you for not giving up on me. I will never forget you! Many thanks and love to you and your team. Blessings - Allenia
    About Dr. John Brown, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659313633
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California-Los Angeles
    Internship
    • University Of Washington Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brown works at Hoag Gynecologic Oncology in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Brown’s profile.

    Dr. Brown has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Ovarian Cancer and Vulvar Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

