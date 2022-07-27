Dr. John Bruch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bruch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Bruch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Bruch, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital, Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital and Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Bruch works at
Locations
Endocrinology Specialists and Thyroid Center877 W Faris Rd Ste D, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 455-9031Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital
- Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Initial visit went very well. Dr. Bruch took his time and made me feel comfortable and well cared for. His nurse was extremely nice.
About Dr. John Bruch, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- Vanderbilt University
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bruch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruch accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bruch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bruch works at
Dr. Bruch has seen patients for Thyroid Cancer, Female Infertility and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bruch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruch.
