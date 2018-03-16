Dr. John Brunette, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brunette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Brunette, MD
Overview of Dr. John Brunette, MD
Dr. John Brunette, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cartersville, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Cartersville Medical Center.
Dr. Brunette's Office Locations
Georgia Bone and Joint Surgeons PC15 Medical Dr NE, Cartersville, GA 30121 Directions (770) 386-5221
Hospital Affiliations
- Cartersville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brunette and his office are amazing. They were all very nice and so quick and timely. They got me in the next day for an appointment for 12:55. I did paperwork, saw the nurse, then the doctor and in my vehicle leaving the parking lot at 1:15! Amazing and the doctor took his tie to explain everything and answer questions.
About Dr. John Brunette, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Hole
- Medical College of Georgia
- University of Rochester
- UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY
- Amherst College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brunette has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brunette accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brunette has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brunette on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brunette speaks Chinese.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Brunette. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brunette.
