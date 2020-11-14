Overview of Dr. John Bruno II, MD

Dr. John Bruno II, MD is an Urology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Connecticut and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.



Dr. Bruno II works at Urology Associates of Danbury in Danbury, CT with other offices in Southbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.