Dr. John Brusky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Brusky, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Franklin, WI. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Wisconsin / Madison and is affiliated with Ascension All Saints Hospital - Spring Street Campus and Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.
Locations
1
Innovative Pain Care LLC3111 W Rawson Ave Ste 210, Franklin, WI 53132 Directions (414) 385-7450Monday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:30pm
2
Ascension All Saints Hospital3801 Spring St, Mount Pleasant, WI 53405 Directions (262) 687-8200
3
Ascension Pain Management10180 Washington Ave, Mount Pleasant, WI 53177 Directions (262) 687-8200
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension All Saints Hospital - Spring Street Campus
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Ive been seeing Dr Brusky since 1995 after I was involved in MVA that caused me to undergo multiple neck fusions . This guy is spot-on he knows how to treat you not only medically but as a person. Highly recommended in my books.
About Dr. John Brusky, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1669455648
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brusky accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brusky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Brusky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brusky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brusky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brusky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.