Dr. John Bucchieri, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Mentor, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center.



Dr. Bucchieri works at Lake Orthopaedic Associates, Inc in Mentor, OH with other offices in Willoughby, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.