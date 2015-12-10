See All General Dentists in Bowling Green, KY
Dr. John Buchanan, DMD

Dentistry
4.8 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. John Buchanan, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Bowling Green, KY. 

Dr. Buchanan works at Bluegrass Oral Health Center in Bowling Green, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bluegrass Oral Health Center
    546 Park St, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 495-3456
    • Ameritas
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 10, 2015
    He has always been a great dentist and sweet nice person as well I've been going to him since I was a kid and his assistant lisa she is awesome always held my hand bc she knew I was scared and love her to death best place ever
    felicia meadors in bowling green Kentucky — Dec 10, 2015
    About Dr. John Buchanan, DMD

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356469282
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Buchanan, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buchanan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Buchanan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Buchanan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Buchanan works at Bluegrass Oral Health Center in Bowling Green, KY. View the full address on Dr. Buchanan’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Buchanan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buchanan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buchanan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buchanan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

